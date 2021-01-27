Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 21,455 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canon by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Canon by 623.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 826,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canon by 75.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 193.3% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 95,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

