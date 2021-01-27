Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 44,839 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,839 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

