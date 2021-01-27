Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,239 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 422.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 44.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $197.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

