Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE SIG opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

