Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,803 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 2,232,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 1,417,217 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $15,572,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.