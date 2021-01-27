Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (PBM.V) (CVE:PBM) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (PBM.V) (CVE:PBM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.12. Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (PBM.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (PBM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, bismuth, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed property located in the Cassiar Mining District of North Central British Columbia; the Weaver Lake property situated in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; and the Wheaton Creek property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia.

