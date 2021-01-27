Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Down 8.8%

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.88. 4,901,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,564,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $471.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.35.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

