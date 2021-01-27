Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

NYSE:PKG traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 644,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

