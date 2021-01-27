PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Raised to $34.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price raised by Truist from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,679,391 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,475,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $546,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,404,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,820,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,148,000 after acquiring an additional 899,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

