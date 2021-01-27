PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 8.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 3,338,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,882,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
