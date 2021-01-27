PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 8.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.76 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 3,338,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,882,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

