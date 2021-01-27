Palmer Knight Co Buys 2,163 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

