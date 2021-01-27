Palmer Knight Co Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 4.4% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.53.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.