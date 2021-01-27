Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $334.57 and last traded at $335.17. Approximately 2,214,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,044,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.26.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,452,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

