Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Price Up 16%

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares rose 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 195,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 71,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.