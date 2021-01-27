Paola Subacchi Buys 1,400 Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE) Stock

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) (LON:BRGE) insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £7,630 ($9,968.64).

Paola Subacchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Paola Subacchi acquired 1,500 shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £7,755 ($10,131.96).

LON:BRGE opened at GBX 537.60 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 476.54. The stock has a market cap of £453.32 million and a P/E ratio of 24.59. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 271.14 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is an investment trust engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is the achievement of capital growth, primarily through investment in a focused portfolio constructed from a combination of the securities of large, mid and small capitalization European companies, together with some investment in the developing markets of Europe.

