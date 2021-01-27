Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $196,132.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004776 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000109 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,141,193 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

