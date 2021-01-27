Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 589 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $18.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.82.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

