Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 737 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 166.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $8.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.20. 2,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

