Paragon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DocuSign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

DocuSign stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.57. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

