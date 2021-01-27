Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,140,000 after buying an additional 1,174,190 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,029,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after buying an additional 176,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.22. 12,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,023. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $370.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.40.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.59.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

