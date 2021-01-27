Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.40. 2,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

