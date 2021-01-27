Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $64,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.13.

Snowflake stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.68. 65,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,558. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

