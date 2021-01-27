Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 3,912 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Everbridge by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Everbridge by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Everbridge by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after buying an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Everbridge by 3,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after purchasing an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $87.78 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

