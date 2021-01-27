Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 5,318 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Bill.com comprises 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bill.com by 338.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 493,938 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 726.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after buying an additional 354,552 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 140.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,464,000 after buying an additional 351,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 78.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,230,000 after buying an additional 312,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $56,339.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,134 shares of company stock worth $39,888,858 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

BILL traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. 37,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.67. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.