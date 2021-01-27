Paragon Advisors LLC Purchases 944 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE MSCI traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.31. 6,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,993. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.54. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.