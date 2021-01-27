Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP traded down $16.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $886.13. 2,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,570. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $951.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $892.82 and a 200 day moving average of $849.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

