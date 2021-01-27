Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,212,619 shares of company stock worth $225,212,903 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,458. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $238.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.82 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

