Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,430 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,598,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STNE traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. 83,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 2.40.
Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
