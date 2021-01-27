Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,430 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,598,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $71.85. 83,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.