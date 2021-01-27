Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in StoneCo by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in StoneCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 83,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

