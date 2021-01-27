Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. 75,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

