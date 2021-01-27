Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 10,205 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. 18,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

