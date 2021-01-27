Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $27.64 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.74. 2,079,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,345,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.02 and its 200-day moving average is $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

