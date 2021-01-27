Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $8.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRMRF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The company had revenue of $104.14 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.