Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.03 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Park National has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $112.95. 64,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03. Park National has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Park National will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

