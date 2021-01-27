Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $247.41 and last traded at $249.92. 1,454,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 891,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.04.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

