ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.75. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 175,066 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

