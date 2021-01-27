ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.75. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 175,066 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

