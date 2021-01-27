ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,683.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $782,671.43 and approximately $36,683.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,238.36 or 1.00104975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00023243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

