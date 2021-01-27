ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0252 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $508,412.68 and $23,720.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

