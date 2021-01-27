PARSIQ Trading Up 0.7% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $116.99 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00068999 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003206 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013533 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,718,812 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

