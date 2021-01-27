Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.71) Per Share

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Passage Bio in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($2.71) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PASG. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

PASG opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.