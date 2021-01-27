Patientory (PTOY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,665.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Patientory has a market cap of $652,477.21 and approximately $4,665.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.25 or 0.00906414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00050297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.40 or 0.04404574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

