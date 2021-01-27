Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Down 5.2%

Patria Investments Ltd (NYSE:PAX) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.94. 2,206,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,832,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

