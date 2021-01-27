Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $10.85. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 267 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Patriot National Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

