PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,926 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of PayPal worth $143,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.02. The stock had a trading volume of 434,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,436. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.15. The company has a market cap of $271.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

