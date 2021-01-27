Paytomat Market Cap Tops $58,575.93 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $58,575.93 and approximately $2,940.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00134623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00296372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

