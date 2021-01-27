PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 33.1%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price rose 33.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 26,971,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 7,920,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 72.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 420,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PBF Energy by 408.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

