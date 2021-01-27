PCHAIN Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $156,764.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,271,740 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

