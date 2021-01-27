PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 599,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 393,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright raised PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

