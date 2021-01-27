Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
PSO stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.52.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
