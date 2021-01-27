Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pearson by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth about $296,000.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.