Peercoin Hits Market Cap of $9.16 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $47,223.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00048973 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,740,963 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

